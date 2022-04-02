Amy Schumer Doubles Down On Oscars Slap Reaction After Days Of Non-Stop Flak: It Was 'Upsetting'

"Want to thank Michael Cera for the Don't Look Up joke. @Sulimcollough for the Leo joke, @WangPix for the Williams' sister dad joke," Schumer began on Thursday, before doubling down on her comments. "That s--t that happened was upsetting and I'm not gonna pretend it wasn't."

Schumer, like many other celebs who attended the Dolby Theatre that evening, admitted to being stunned by the incident after seeing Smith's reaction to a joke that Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett.

"I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall. But for real," the I Feel Pretty star later shared on Instagram.