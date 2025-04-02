American Pickers' Mike Wolfe Claims He Still Talks With Frank Fritz's Family Following His Death — After Late Star Once Ripped Working Relationship With 'Arrogant' Co-Star
Mike Wolfe is still reaching out to his late co-star Frank Fritz's family six months after his death at age 60, even as the duo had a brutal working relationship.
The History Channel booted Fritz from American Pickers, rocking the pair's longtime friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wolfe, however, still makes it a point to check in on Fritz's loved ones, as he revealed to People: "We've all known each other for such a long time, Chris, and his brother, and Annette.
"I check in with them from time to time and see what's going on, and if they have any questions in regards to some of the things that they're coming across of his, I am able to answer those for them."
The reality star also admitted just how "hard" it has been now that Fritz is no longer with him.
"Frank always had a very small circle. He learned early in life that he didn't need 20 acquaintances, he just needed three or four really good friends. And so he always led his life that way," Wolfe continued.
"I mean, he was always a guy everybody knew, but he held onto his circle very close and was somebody that would do anything for anybody."
He added: "So they're all kind of stepping back and just trying to get through it themselves."
Fritz died on September 30, after he suffered a stroke as a result of cerebral vascular disease. Wolfe was able to confirm his former co-star's death on his Instagram.
He wrote at the time: "t’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night.
"I’ve know Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."
The 60-year-old said: "... We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home.
I love you buddy and will miss you so much. I know you're in a better place."
Fritz last appeared on the antique-focused show in March 2020 and was officially fired from the series in 2021. That same year, Fritz lashed out at Wolfe over not being in his corner.
He told The Sun at the time: "I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.
"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much."
Fritz added: "I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy. The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30-pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That’s my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign."
Following the harsh comments, Wolfe said he would always have Fritz's back: "I never stepped away from him completely. That would be impossible for me to do. But I watched all of it unfold. I tried to help him as best I could, and we did speak."
Eventually the two made up, as Wolfe previously revealed: "And so that's why when we did end up speaking again, it was so easy for me to forgive him because I knew it wasn't him talking. It was his addiction talking.”
Fritz struggled with an opioid addiction according to Wolfe, following a brutal back injury.