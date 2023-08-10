'My Life Has Been Blown Up': American Airlines Passenger Breaks Silence After Viral 'That Motherf----- Back There is Not Real' Meltdown

Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, who was identified as the woman who had a viral meltdown during American Airlines Flight 1009, broke her silence and issued a plea for the criticism to stop: "No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge."

RadarOnline.com has learned the 38-year-old marketing executive continued to weather turbulence long after the incident made headlines. "My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes," she said.