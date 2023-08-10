'My Life Has Been Blown Up': American Airlines Passenger Breaks Silence After Viral 'That Motherf----- Back There is Not Real' Meltdown
Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas, who was identified as the woman who had a viral meltdown during American Airlines Flight 1009, broke her silence and issued a plea for the criticism to stop: "No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge."
RadarOnline.com has learned the 38-year-old marketing executive continued to weather turbulence long after the incident made headlines. "My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes," she said.
"So much of what's out there is inaccurate," Gomas doubled down, noting she has been consulting a lawyer.
"No one knows what it's like," Gomas told DailyMail.com while addressing skepticism about the incident. "They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbors. They're going through my mail."
A longer video has since captured the moments leading up to her declaring "that motherf----- back there is not real" while pointing to an unknown man on the July 2 flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando.
"Stop the f---ing plane. Stop the f---ing plane, stop the plane," she could be heard begging the attendant in the footage shared by YouTube by user Olivia Po.
Passengers were forced to deplane after Gomas said the plane was not safe, forcing staff to rescreen the aircraft, which led to an hours-long delay.
"I'm getting the f--- off and there's a reason…. I'm telling you right now that motherf---er back there is not real and you can sit on this plane, and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to," a visibly emotional Gomas told fellow passengers.
Beforehand, Gomas fell out with relatives she was traveling with, accusing them of stealing her AirPods, according to a police report obtained by The New York Post.
"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," per the writeup.
After they deplaned, Gomas was "distraught" and eager to get back onboard by the time officers arrived at the gate.
"[The airline manager] gave Gomas a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area," the report revealed.
Police later tracked Gomas down where she was waiting for an Uber. She was given a ticket for criminal trespass notice which she refused to sign.
She was never formally arrested or taken into custody.