Amber Heard's BFF Eve Barlow Goes On Explosive Rant About 'Smear Campaign' As $100 Million Trial Prepares To Wrap: 'Don't Be Fooled'

Amber Heard’s close friend Eve Barlow compared the actress’ battle with Johnny Depp to ‘David and Goliath’ — and warned fans to not “be fooled” by power forces working behind the scenes.

Barlow was present with Heard at the $100 million trial in Virginia during the first week. She was scolded for texting in the front row — usually reserved for lawyers — and was eventually ejected after Depp’s team accused her of acting improperly.