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Home > Celebrity > Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried's Marriage Split Was a 'Long Time Coming' — as Actress Had Already Ditched Her Wedding Ring

Photo of Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski
Source: MEGA

Amanda Seyfried marriage split appeared to be in the cards, according to sources.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have split after nine years of marriage and two kids, revealing in a joint statement that they’ve been “separated for a while," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider claimed the separation was a long time coming for the couple.

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Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Call It Quits

Photo of Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski
Source: MEGA

Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski ended their nine-year marriage.

"They were doing their own thing for quite some time, and Amanda had stopped wearing her ring, so it became a pretty easy decision to part on the best terms possible," the source claimed.

The Housemaid star, 40, and the Newsroom actor, 50, who share kids Nina, 9, and Thomas Jr., 6, eloped before moving to a rural upstate New York farm, and they’re "quick to remind people that they shared so many beautiful memories together," the insider noted.

"But right now it’s all about doing what's right for the kids and staying respectful. They'll be OK, and they'll stay in each other's lives for the long term. That’s something they’ve both promised."

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The couple first met when they starred together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015, and Sadoski was immediately impressed with his co-star, describing the Mamma Mia actress as his "perfect scene partner."

Months later, they crossed paths again on the set of The Last Word, where their characters were love interests, and they began dating in 2016 – the year they got engaged.

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