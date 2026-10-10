Amanda Seyfried's Marriage Split Was a 'Long Time Coming' — as Actress Had Already Ditched Her Wedding Ring

"They were doing their own thing for quite some time, and Amanda had stopped wearing her ring, so it became a pretty easy decision to part on the best terms possible," the source claimed.

The Housemaid star, 40, and the Newsroom actor, 50, who share kids Nina, 9, and Thomas Jr., 6, eloped before moving to a rural upstate New York farm, and they’re "quick to remind people that they shared so many beautiful memories together," the insider noted.

"But right now it’s all about doing what's right for the kids and staying respectful. They'll be OK, and they'll stay in each other's lives for the long term. That’s something they’ve both promised."