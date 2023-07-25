Mum's The Word: Alisyn Camerota's Hubby Refuses to Discuss Wife Holding Hands With Disgraced CNN Boss Jeff Zucker
The husband of former CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota is refusing to reveal his thoughts about his wife holding hands with her former network boss Jeff Zucker, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The hunky Tim Lewis seemed to have a visceral reaction when Zucker’s name was mentioned, immediately interrupting the RadarOnline.com reporter.
“I can’t help you!” he blurted out before hanging up.
Lewis, a 57-year-old partner at the private equity firm, is the center of the media firestorm after his wife was caught comfortably clutching Zucker’s hand while attending an afternoon brunch hosted by former CNN host Don Lemon in the Hamptons.
The photo triggered an avalanche of speculation Camerota – the mother of three children with Lewis – is married and the disgraced CNN CEO is dating another former colleague Allison Gollust.
Gollust reportedly was also at the same event, but she left the brunch alone five minutes earlier when Zucker, 58, was seen with a smiling Camerota, 57, who was wearing black shorts and a white shirt for the informal shindig.
A source told Page Six that the duo is “just old friends” and that Zucker, who stepped down a CNN boss for failing to disclose his relationship with Gollust, isn’t playing the field.
“Allison and Jeff have never been happier,” the source said. “He and Camerota were going to meet Allison for coffee.”
As RadarOnline.com reported last year, Zucker and Gollust’s once-secret relationship was revealed in February 2022 when the disgraced CEO announced he was stepping down from his CNN post.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker confessed at the time.
"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” he added. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong."
Gollust, also acknowledged the longtime relationship and left the struggling news network where she served as its chief marketing officer.
"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust said at the time. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID.”
“I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time,” she added. “I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day."
Gollust’s former husband, Billy Hult, also refused to comment. He told RadarOnline.com: “I’m not free right now” before hanging up.
However, one CNN snitch told RadarOnline.com horndog Zucker has always had an eye on Camerota, who is described as allegedly being "fame thirsty."
“Jeff was always thought to have favored Alisyn and it never went unnoticed by Allison. She often wondered why Jeff liked her more than others. It was not as if Alisyn was ever a real network star. She was a bit-player. But he treated her like she was a primetime star — which at the time — she was not," a network spy revealed to RadarOnline.com.
Camerota and Gollust were unavailable for comment.