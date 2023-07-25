Catfight: 'Fame-Thirsty' CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Held Hands With Jeff Zucker to Get Back at Arch-nemesis Allison Gollust Who She Believes Leaked Stories to the Media
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota made headlines when she was caught holding hands with the network's ex-CEO, Jeff Zucker, but RadarOnline.com has learned that the only person she may have wanted to see the eye-catching grip was her archenemy, Zucker's girlfriend, Allison Gollust.
Camerota and Zucker's affection is nothing new to CNN staffers or Gollust, we're told.
“Jeff was always thought to have favored Alisyn and it never went unnoticed by Allison. She often wondered why Jeff liked her more than others. It was not as if Alisyn was ever a real network star. She was a bit-player. But he treated her like she was a primetime star — which at the time — she was not," a network spy revealed to RadarOnline.com.
The source added that the women vying for Zucker's attention was an ongoing joke in the office.
“Allison (Gollust) might have had a lofty title, but she was simply the head of public relations and communications. She had her suspicions about Alisyn and Alisyn always believes she was being treated differently by Allison. We would often joke it was like a catfight between Jeff’s two favorites whenever there was an issue with New Day (the show Alisyn anchored)," the insider shared.
One situation, in particular, pushed the boundaries too far for some.
Zucker raised eyebrows in June 2019 when making a risque joke about Camerota, who, at the time, hosted the morning show on CNN.
"I was gonna say that I love waking up with you every morning, but I want to say that I love waking up to you every morning," the ex-CEO said during his speech at the Mirror Awards in New York, which Camerota hosted.
“Talk about raised eyebrows,” said a source. “With Jeff’s history and reputation, many inside CNN wondered—often aloud—are he and Alisyn an item? Why would you make such a joke? Especially in today’s politically correct world. One person said to me at the time, ‘Did Jeff just telegraph to the entire newsroom that he and Alisyn are sleeping together?’"
Zucker and Gollust resigned from CNN in disgrace in February 2022 after RadarOnline.com exposed their years-long affair. While their hush-hush romance was an "open secret" around the office, it wasn't until then that the news made its way to the network's top brass.
As this outlet reported, the former CEO was spotted with Camerota holding hands after a brunch at axed CNN anchor Don Lemon’s home in the Hamptons on Saturday. A source close to the pair claimed they are just "old friends" and there's nothing romantic going on.