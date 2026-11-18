"We want everyone who's popular to stay on. It's basic logic," he pointed out.

But Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, 38, and her husband, Loud House alum Carlos PenaVega, 37, who both competed on season 21 of DWTS in 2015, discussed whether fans really determine the winner, or if producers put their finger on the scale.

On the couple's LexLos podcast, Alexa recalled one night when internet personality Hayes Grier, who was only 15 when he cha-cha-cha-ed his way to eighth place, finished near the bottom. "He was like... 'I think this show is rigged. I have more votes than anybody.'"

He was convinced that because he had millions of social media followers that he must have gotten the most votes.

Alexa, who finished sixth, said she believes audience scores are only part of the show's judging process.

"I think the votes matter. I do, but the show is also 'produced,'" she said.