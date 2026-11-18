EXCLUSIVE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Host Alfonso Ribeiro Fires Back at Former Contestants' Claims Show Is 'Rigged'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Dancing With the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro slammed former contestants' claims that the show is rigged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"No chance," said the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 55, who won season 19 with pro partner Witney Carson.
Former 'DWTS' Contestants Question Whether Fan Votes Really Determine Winners
"We want everyone who's popular to stay on. It's basic logic," he pointed out.
But Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega, 38, and her husband, Loud House alum Carlos PenaVega, 37, who both competed on season 21 of DWTS in 2015, discussed whether fans really determine the winner, or if producers put their finger on the scale.
On the couple's LexLos podcast, Alexa recalled one night when internet personality Hayes Grier, who was only 15 when he cha-cha-cha-ed his way to eighth place, finished near the bottom. "He was like... 'I think this show is rigged. I have more votes than anybody.'"
He was convinced that because he had millions of social media followers that he must have gotten the most votes.
Alexa, who finished sixth, said she believes audience scores are only part of the show's judging process.
"I think the votes matter. I do, but the show is also 'produced,'" she said.
Alexa PenaVega Suggests Compelling Backstories May Influence 'DWTS' Results
She explained that she thought that producers push to keep the people with the most compelling backstories on the show.
She pointed to her fellow contestant Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, as someone with a heart-tugging tale.
"Bindi's story, it's top-notch. How do you beat that?" Alexa asked.
Irwin, who was then 17, and her pro partner, Derek Hough, went on to win the season.
The LexLos podcast's TikTok page responded to Ribeiro, who had commented after seeing a clip of the discussion on the podcast's TikTok page.
'DWTS' Producer Denies Claims That Show Manipulates Viewer Votes
"Watch the whole clip and episode. I'm telling a story about sweet Hayes," the reply explained.
Last year, DWTS producer Ryan O'Dowd confirmed producers have never "massaged" votes.
"The show really needs to be credible," he explained. "It needs to allow the viewers to have a voice and to really be the voice of who deserves to win. So, we have never, nor would we ever want to manipulate that in any way."