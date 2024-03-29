Your tip
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Elon Musk Over Claims Democrats Are Seeking to 'Import Voters'

AOC blasted Musk after he sounded off on a tweet that said U.S. President Joe Biden was considering "handing out green cards to illegal immigrants."

By:

Mar. 29 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Elon Musk for hypocrisy over his tweet criticizing Democratic immigration policy.

"You're literally an immigrant," she posted in response to Musk via his X platform, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. "And for everyone saying 'yeah, but legal!!' May I once again remind you that seeking asylum is legal, too. Have a good day!"

Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002 and is from South Africa.

"Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as 'anti-immigrant,'" he began.

"As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth. I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense."

Musk has not yet responded to AOC's post but did previously address speculation about where he stood.

Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002 and is from South Africa. The investor and product architect obtained Canadian citizenship through his mother in 1988. He went on to transfer as a student to the University of Pennsylvania in 1992 and relocated to California three years later.

The congresswoman blasted Musk after he sounded off on a tweet that said U.S. President Joe Biden was considering "handing out green cards to illegal immigrants" who have long stayed inside the United States, thereby giving them amnesty to stay, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Politico, administration officials are still weighing new actions pertaining to asylum and more amid criticisms that he has failed to act in securing the border.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC called out Musk for hypocrisy over his tweet criticizing Democratic immigration policy.

It was claimed that White House and other administration officials have been considering the idea of expanding an existing program called "cancellation of removal."

As for why the pace has slowed, "they're in that pretty classic mode of, nothing is on fire right now," an immigration policy advocate said within the report, noting that no specific action that was previously under consideration has been locked in or ruled out.

Biden administration officials are still weighing new actions, according to Politico.

"I do think that in a heartbeat, if they felt like they needed to do something because of the images of too many people coming or whatever they were afraid of, they would do it," said another well-placed source.

