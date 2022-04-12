Laughing It Off: Alex Rodriguez Awkwardly Responds To J. Lo Engagement Shade During Yankees Broadcast

Alex Rodriguez did his best not to strike out while being mocked for his ex Jennifer Lopez getting engaged to on-again fiancé Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, Michael Kay poked fun at the baseball legend, 46, during the KayRod broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN 2.

"It's a great time in sports," Kay said in the 9th inning of the Yankees and Red Sox matchup. "You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball's in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world."