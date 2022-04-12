Laughing It Off: Alex Rodriguez Awkwardly Responds To J. Lo Engagement Shade During Yankees Broadcast
Alex Rodriguez did his best not to strike out while being mocked for his ex Jennifer Lopez getting engaged to on-again fiancé Ben Affleck.
Over the weekend, Michael Kay poked fun at the baseball legend, 46, during the KayRod broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN 2.
"It's a great time in sports," Kay said in the 9th inning of the Yankees and Red Sox matchup. "You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball's in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world."
A-Rod paused at first, then replied, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for." He continued to laugh off the awkward moment while still watching the game.
Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, confirmed their engagement on April 8, having famously rekindled their romance last year after calling off their engagement back in 2004. The former Gigli costars reconciled on the heels of her split from Alex early last year.
"The proposal was low-key but very meaningful," a source told E! News. "Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it."
The Marry Me actress currently shares two kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony: 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. As for Ben, the Argo star shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, making up their soon-to-be blended family.
Ben even informed the other Jennifer in his life of his plans to marry J. Lo, an insider told E! News. "Ben told Jen and the kids, so they knew about it," the insider shared.
So, what was her response to the wedding plans? "Jen is happy for Ben," the source continued. "And knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."
The Hustlers star has gushed over their incredible love story, previously telling People in a February 2022 cover story that she is "so lucky and happy and proud to be with him."
"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience," she explained. "We're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."