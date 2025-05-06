EXCLUSIVE: Alcatraz Convicts 'Did NOT Drown' As They Used 'Electric Cord Tied to Ferry Boat' for Infamous Prison Escape and Then Fled to Brazil

Now that President Trump has made it clear he wants to reopen Alcatraz to hold "the dregs of society," all eyes are once again on the prison's infamous escape and how two of the three men may have actually survived their daring breakout.

In 1962, Frank Morris and brothers John and Clarence Anglin went above and beyond to escape – including leaving paper mache model heads in their likenesses in their beds – and while for years people have believed they simply drowned during their escape, it is now said two of the escapees survived, RadarOnline.com can reveal.