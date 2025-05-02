The Truth About Al Pacino's SMELL: Why The Hollywood Icon's 'Unbelievable' Scent Had People Talking On His Latest Movie Set

During a recent talk show appearance, Vince Vaughn discussed working with co-star Pacino on the new film Easy's Waltz – specifically noting the 85-year-old legend smells like a "high-end" Italian cologne counter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When the host asked Vaughn how Pacino was, he said: "I love Al Pacino. I did a movie with him. He's terrific. I have to say this, he smells fabulous."

Vaughn, 55, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, promoting his new Netflix movie Nonnas.

Vaughn revealed Pacino smells 'fabulous' and had the 'whole set buzzing.'

The actor added: "He smells like a high end cologne counter in Italy. He has an incredible smell. The whole aroma is unbelievable."

And Vaughn noted he wasn't the only one raving about Pacino's unforgettable scent – it had the whole set buzzing.

He said: "And people had noticed this, I mean, many things about him. He's a tremendous guy. Very easy to be around. But smells matter."