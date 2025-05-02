The Truth About Al Pacino's SMELL: Why The Hollywood Icon's 'Unbelievable' Scent Had People Talking On His Latest Movie Set
Al Pacino's scent is stealing the spotlight.
During a recent talk show appearance, Vince Vaughn discussed working with co-star Pacino on the new film Easy's Waltz – specifically noting the 85-year-old legend smells like a "high-end" Italian cologne counter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Vaughn, 55, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, promoting his new Netflix movie Nonnas.
When the host asked Vaughn how Pacino was, he said: "I love Al Pacino. I did a movie with him. He's terrific. I have to say this, he smells fabulous."
The actor added: "He smells like a high end cologne counter in Italy. He has an incredible smell. The whole aroma is unbelievable."
And Vaughn noted he wasn't the only one raving about Pacino's unforgettable scent – it had the whole set buzzing.
He said: "And people had noticed this, I mean, many things about him. He's a tremendous guy. Very easy to be around. But smells matter."
When Fallon asked if he'd told Pacino about his amazing scent, Vaughn replied: "Yes. A lot of people would be around us and tell him that he smelled fantastic.
"He smells fantastic. And then, so, the question would come up which is, you know, 'What's the cologne?'"
Vaughn said The Godfather star stayed "tight-lipped" about his signature scent, joking: "He'd say, 'I have to try to remember.' He doesn't want to share that fabulous smell."
He also said Pacino would say: "I'm trying to leave a legacy," adding, "So he was protecting his smells."
Fallon said he had to bring Vaughn back when promoting Easy’s Waltz, as Vaughn quipped: "A smelling line would be fabulous."
Easy's Waltz centers on a down-on-his-luck crooner who gets a major comeback opportunity from an "old-school" Vegas personality.
Vaughn and Pacino are joined by Cobie Smulders, Sophia Ali, Simon Rex, Shania Twain, Shane Gillis, and Fred Melamed in the star-studded flick.
Pacino also stars in The Ritual, alongside Dan Stevens and Ashley Greene, which is set to hit theaters nationwide June 6.
Despite battling drug addiction, mental health struggles, and nearly dying from COVID-19, the film star has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon – especially as he celebrated his milestone 85th birthday last week.
Just a few years ago, Pacino's pulse stopped as he was suffering from COVID during the height of the pandemic, before a vaccine was available.
He wrote in his memoir: "I fainted, and when I opened my eyes, there were six paramedics in my living room. I didn't have a pulse. Everybody thought I was dead."
Pacino also battled alcoholism at the height of his fame – and even admitted to being drunk during his screen test for The Godfather in 1972.
He would have horrible "blackouts" and would even miss events and award shows due to his drinking problem and struggles with anxiety over his fame.
Thankfully, the actor managed to overcome his alcohol addiction and has been sober for decades, but it came at a cost.
After he stopped drinking, things got "a little worse for a while" before he finally turned a corner.
The Scarface star admitted he also began experimenting with drugs in his early teens – first trying marijuana at age 13 – when he was running amuck with his childhood friends in the South Bronx.
But his mother, Rose – who suffered from mental health issues – refused to let him go out at night with his friends. While he said he was "furious" with her at the time, he confessed she saved his life.
Discovering acting also helped save Pacino and rescue him from a life on the streets.