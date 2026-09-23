EXCLUSIVE: Top Adult Star Reveals Eye-Watering Fortnightly Sexual Health Test Bill

Moon graphically documented her routine for followers in a social media video watched more than 4.2 million times, showing herself being screened for infections including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and hepatitis.

Popular adult star Isla Moon has revealed the eye-watering price of staying on top of her sexual health as an adult performer – with the model spending more than $250 every two weeks on extensive testing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her partner Andrew is also regularly tested while working as her assistant and what she jokingly calls her "stunt d---."

Moon said: "First gotta clean and hydrate lots," as she prepared for her latest clinic appointment.

The adult content creator then filmed herself traveling to the clinic and undergoing the battery of tests, including having blood drawn.

"Ouchy," Moon said. After revealing her bill had reached $258, without including the cost of Andrew's tests, she added: "Even bigger ouchy."

Moon later told followers: "Getting results in 48 hours!!"

The creator said she repeats the process every two weeks, offering viewers a glimpse at the medical precautions and costs involved behind the scenes in adult content.