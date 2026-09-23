EXCLUSIVE: Top Adult Star Reveals Eye-Watering Fortnightly Sexual Health Test Bill
Sept. 23 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Popular adult star Isla Moon has revealed the eye-watering price of staying on top of her sexual health as an adult performer – with the model spending more than $250 every two weeks on extensive testing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Moon graphically documented her routine for followers in a social media video watched more than 4.2 million times, showing herself being screened for infections including HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and hepatitis.
Behind the Scenes of Regular Medical Screenings
Her partner Andrew is also regularly tested while working as her assistant and what she jokingly calls her "stunt d---."
Moon said: "First gotta clean and hydrate lots," as she prepared for her latest clinic appointment.
The adult content creator then filmed herself traveling to the clinic and undergoing the battery of tests, including having blood drawn.
"Ouchy," Moon said. After revealing her bill had reached $258, without including the cost of Andrew's tests, she added: "Even bigger ouchy."
Moon later told followers: "Getting results in 48 hours!!"
The creator said she repeats the process every two weeks, offering viewers a glimpse at the medical precautions and costs involved behind the scenes in adult content.
Isla Moon's Partner Andrew's Responsibilities Explained
Andrew's duties extend considerably beyond appearing alongside his partner.
Moon pays him $16,000 a month to act as her assistant, cameraman, and general support while she produces content.
Explaining his unusual job description, Moon said he "doesn't mind sharing, does his own stunts, does all the cooking, helps with accounting, is the official cameraman... and back-up dancer."
Her disclosure comes amid heightened attention surrounding sexual health in an adult-content industry transformed by subscription platforms, which allow performers to produce and distribute material independently rather than through traditional studios.
Regular screening can identify sexually transmitted infections, but testing cannot eliminate the possibility of transmission.
Some infections can also be present without obvious symptoms, making screening particularly important for people with multiple sexual partners.
Industry Stunts and Health Precautions
The issue has attracted further attention as adult performers, including Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue, have generated international headlines through highly publicized s-- stunts involving large numbers of participants.
Phillips became widely known after filming an encounter involving 100 men in a day, while Blue has built her online profile around similarly provocative challenges.
Such stunts have prompted wider discussion about sexual health precautions in independently produced adult entertainment, where performers can potentially work with numerous partners without the centralized testing procedures historically associated with sections of the professional industry.
Health authorities recommend measures including appropriate barrier protection, regular STI testing and vaccination where available, while stressing that the frequency and type of screening required depends on someone's individual circumstances and exposure risks.
Moon's new video update for fans focused instead on the practical reality of maintaining her own testing schedule – and the considerable financial commitment involved when appointments are repeated throughout the year.
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Financial Realities of Subscription Platforms
At $258 every two weeks, her disclosed individual testing costs alone would amount to several thousand dollars annually if maintained at the same rate.
And the figure does not account for Andrew, who Moon said must undergo his own testing regime while continuing his wide-ranging role behind and in front of the camera.
Adult subscription platforms have transformed the X-rated content industry, with their use soaring partly due to the popularity of Phillips and Blue.
Despite some models claiming to be making fortunes on the sites, many have complained that the reality means they are barely able to scrape together enough money to pay their monthly bills with their accounts on the platforms, which are now considered oversaturated with creators.