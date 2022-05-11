Adele Shuts Down Rich Paul Breakup Rumors With Adorable Couple Shots After Birthday Drama
Adele clapped back at the breakup rumors by posting adorable and rare shots with Rich Paul, days after he faced backlash for failing to spend the singer's birthday with her.
The Grammy winner — who turned 34 years old last Thursday — took to her social media on Wednesday to put the split speculation to bed. Posting several intimate photos of their relationship, Adele looked happier than ever despite the drama surrounding her birthday this year.
It's a surprising move, to say the least, considering the Easy On Me singer rarely ever shares photos on her Instagram — let alone with Rich.
In the brand-new snaps, Adele and Rich were seen doing a variety of activities, including posing in front of a big house and holding keys, visiting a fast-food joint, watching a softball game, and sharing a sweet kiss backstage at what appeared to be one of her shows.
"Time flies," the Hello singer captioned the loved-up pictures, adding a red lip, star, and heart emoji.
Adele's bold statement came just days after Rich seemingly ditched her on her birthday. Fans were left scratching their heads when the successful sports agent was spotted with LeBron James in Miami instead of his girlfriend on her special day.
As Radar reported, Rich and LeBron attended the American Express Presents Carbone Beach event on Thursday night with Adele nowhere in sight.
He appeared to make it up to her when the couple reunited in Napa, California. Adele and Rich were spotted eating lunch together at Long Meadow Ranch on Sunday, three days after her birthday.
"Adele is still seeing Rich. They are both very busy though," a source stated at the time, adding their busy schedules make it challenging for them to carve out time for each other.
"She is working on her residency and Rich is busy with his clients. They see each other when they can," the insider claimed.
His absence on her birthday isn't the only time the couple has sparked breakup rumors.
After Adele abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency earlier this year, it was reported that her bumpy relationship with Rich was partly to blame.
She reportedly couldn't get through a rehearsal without having a breakdown on the phone with her boyfriend.
“Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month,” an insider told Page Six in January. “Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing."
Despite the rumors, it appears Adele and Rich are still going strong — just like her canceled residency.
As Radar reported, Adele isn't giving up on the shows that she promised her fans. She reportedly fired her entire creative team in a last-ditch effort to save her residency.