Adele
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Adele Steps Back From the Spotlight to Prioritize Baby Plans — Singer 'Finally Getting a Break' and Focusing on Growing Her Family With Fiancé Rich Paul

Adele has paused her career to focus on family plans with fiancé Rich Paul, embracing a new chapter together.
Source: MEGA

Adele has paused her career to focus on family plans with fiancé Rich Paul, embracing a new chapter together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Reclusive diva Adele has been avoiding the spotlight for nearly a year – and is loving it! RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker is thinking about bailing on showbiz to focus on a quiet family life with her sports agent fiancé, Rich Paul.

"Adele's been telling people she feels like she's finally able to breathe again," an insider said. "All the pressures of her career took their toll and she's finally getting a break. These days she spends her time nesting with Rich and living as normal a life as an A-list superstar can."

Adele's Step Back From The Spotlight

Adele is reportedly considering stepping away from music to focus on family life with Rich Paul.
Source: MEGA

Adele is considering stepping away from music to focus on family life with Rich Paul.

The two share a $57 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Three months before the 16-time Grammy winner ended her two-year Las Vegas residency in November 2024, she dropped the bombshell announcement that she would be taking a break from the music industry.

"I just need a rest, I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now," she said.

Adele's Plans For A Baby Girl

The singer has enrolled in an online English literature course while planning for another child.
Source: MEGA

The singer has enrolled in an online English literature course while planning for another child.

One thing on her agenda – having a second child. As she told an audience in Vegas in May 2024, "I want to have a baby ... a girl because I've already got a boy."

She shares son Angelo, 13, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The insider said: "She's still all about having a baby — that's first and foremost, and slowing her life down has been preparation for that.

"Now she's started saying she's not sure she can ever go back to the crazy life of performing and being under the microscope constantly."

And she's even returned to school herself – enrolling in an online English literature program, which could help her fulfill her pre-fame ambition of becoming a teacher.

Life In Los Angeles

Sources said Adele has grown disenchanted with fame but continues to split her time between L.A. and England.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Adele has grown disenchanted with fame but continues to split her time between L.A. and England.

"The fame game has lost its luster," the source said.

If Rich wasn't so tied to L.A., where his biggest clients, including LeBron James, live, "she'd be pushing to move back to England. But that's not really in the cards, so for now she's just going back home for lots of visits."

