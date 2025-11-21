EXCLUSIVE: Adele Steps Back From the Spotlight to Prioritize Baby Plans — Singer 'Finally Getting a Break' and Focusing on Growing Her Family With Fiancé Rich Paul

One thing on her agenda – having a second child. As she told an audience in Vegas in May 2024, "I want to have a baby ... a girl because I've already got a boy."

She shares son Angelo, 13, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The insider said: "She's still all about having a baby — that's first and foremost, and slowing her life down has been preparation for that.

"Now she's started saying she's not sure she can ever go back to the crazy life of performing and being under the microscope constantly."

And she's even returned to school herself – enrolling in an online English literature program, which could help her fulfill her pre-fame ambition of becoming a teacher.