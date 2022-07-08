'Just Wait It Out': The Shocking Text Message Addison Rae's Dad Sent To His Secret Lover After Positive Pregnancy Test

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” she said, claiming he omitted the fact he and Easterling were still very much on.

“He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together,” Ash continued about his future faking. “He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”