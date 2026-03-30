EXCLUSIVE: Maroon 5 Horndog Adam Levine on a Short Leash — Singer's Spouse 'Still Checking His Phone' After Sexting Scandal
March 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Over three years after Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was exposed as sexting other women while model wife Behati Prinsloo was pregnant, his spouse is still checking his phone, and sources told RadarOnline.com said transparency remains a nonnegotiable in the couple's 11-year marriage.
Trust Issues Linger In Marriage
"Yes, she checks," one insider said bluntly. "It's not obsessive – it's agreed-upon accountability."
In 2022, Levine admitted to sending flirty messages but denied any physical affair. Yet friends said the fallout permanently altered the rules at home.
"Trust was cracked," a source explained. "When that happens, you don't just hug it out and go back to normal. You rebuild – brick by brick."
Levine Marriage Stronger After Scandal as Couple Commits to Transparency
Insiders shared Levine agreed to total openness and the couple is stronger than ever.
"They chose to stay," a friend confided. "They chose to do the work."