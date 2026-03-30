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Home > Exclusives > Adam Levine
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EXCLUSIVE: Maroon 5 Horndog Adam Levine on a Short Leash — Singer's Spouse 'Still Checking His Phone' After Sexting Scandal

Adam Levine sexting scandal has lingered as his wife is still checking his phone and trust issues remain.
Source: MEGA

Adam Levine sexting scandal has lingered as his wife is still checking his phone and trust issues remain.

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March 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Over three years after Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was exposed as sexting other women while model wife Behati Prinsloo was pregnant, his spouse is still checking his phone, and sources told RadarOnline.com said transparency remains a nonnegotiable in the couple's 11-year marriage.

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Trust Issues Linger In Marriage

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Behati Prinsloo continues to check Adam Levine's phone as part of agreed accountability after his 2022 sexting scandal.
Source: MEGA

Behati Prinsloo continues to check Adam Levine's phone as part of agreed accountability after his 2022 sexting scandal.

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"Yes, she checks," one insider said bluntly. "It's not obsessive – it's agreed-upon accountability."

In 2022, Levine admitted to sending flirty messages but denied any physical affair. Yet friends said the fallout permanently altered the rules at home.

"Trust was cracked," a source explained. "When that happens, you don't just hug it out and go back to normal. You rebuild – brick by brick."

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Levine Marriage Stronger After Scandal as Couple Commits to Transparency

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Following the controversy, Adam Levine committed to full transparency with Behati Prinsloo as the couple worked to rebuild trust.
Source: MEGA

Following the controversy, Adam Levine committed to full transparency with Behati Prinsloo as the couple worked to rebuild trust.

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Insiders shared Levine agreed to total openness and the couple is stronger than ever.

"They chose to stay," a friend confided. "They chose to do the work."

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