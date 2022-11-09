Aaron Carter 'Had An Obsession' With His Older Brother Nick Carter, Source Reveals
Aaron Carter had an unhealthy "obsession" with his brother, Nick Carter, and desperately needed his family's support before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the late singer alleged that Aaron talked about repairing his rocky relationship with his older brother before he passed away suddenly in his home last week. Aaron had battled drug addiction for years but had been attending outpatient rehab therapy sessions.
Gaya Madatyan revealed the "obsession" the I Want Candy singer had with his brother, telling Page Six that his mental health and addiction battles put a strain on his relationship with his family and fiancé, Melanie Martin.
Madatyan spoke on Nick's broken relationship with Aaron, admitting, "I wish he could have done a little more as a blood relative to Aaron."
"I’m not judging him. I’m not saying anything bad because I respect him," she continued. "He’s a talented artist. I love him, but Aaron had an obsession with his brother."
Madatyan also reflected on Aaron's struggle with mental health and his need for family support.
"Mentally ill people think differently," Madatyan said. "He was … pushing, poking to get that attention. Aaron did things he should have never done to his brother, but we’re talking about mental health. He was crying out for help."
While Madatyan alleged Aaron's family could have been more present in his recovery, a rep for the singer released a statement on Monday, revealing efforts were made to mend the brothers' relationship.
"He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again," Aaron's manager said.
Madatyan also expressed concern over the "new faces" that she said began to pop up around Aaron before his death.
"It just breaks my heart that nobody was there for him," Madatyan claimed. "Different kinds of people were pulling him out and using his addiction and his mental illness … They used his name for publicity."
The friend went on to share how she tried to intervene in the new relationships Aaron was forming.
"I said to him, ‘Look, I don’t like this,'" Madatyan recalled. "I love you so much and will do anything for you, but let me help you. This is not OK, brother. You’re not going on the right path with your life."
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Aaron's body was officially been released to his family. Sources tell us that plans for a memorial service are in the works.