‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death
Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play.
The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened and that he died. I wish he would have just been able to sell his house and move away, but now we don't have to deal with it.”
“Aaron had problems with several of the neighbors on his street, at least three of them have called police on him,” the neighbor told the outlet.
“Aaron was just arrogant, he thought he was better than everyone else in the neighborhood. He would brag about how he had better vehicles and his house was larger than most in the area,” they added.
“There was always commotion coming from the house. You could hear Aaron and his on-again/off-again girlfriend, Melanie arguing all hours of the day. We saw police out in front of his house every few months,” they claimed.
The neighbor said Carter would blast loud music at all hours. The singer allegedly got into it with one older neighbor telling him to “suck his d---.”
The neighbor added, “I feel bad he left behind his young child. He obviously had his issues and demons. It's a shame that he died, I wouldn't wish that on anytime, but I'm glad he's no longer in our neighborhood.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Martin was seen outside Carter’s house on Saturday crying with a group of friends.
“My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” she said.