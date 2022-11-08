'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments.
Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.
They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas.
She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were trying to get inside the house, according to a shocking report from DailyMail.com, "but the sheriff's deputies pushed past her and ran inside the house."
"I heard them call out a 927D – code for a possible dead body – for Aaron Carter's address," Anthony told the outlet. "I knocked on the door several times. Finally, after a few minutes, a Black female answered the door."
The house sitter (whose identity has not yet been revealed) was described as hysterical, repeatedly screaming, "He's dead, he's gone." He said they pleaded with her to let them inside the house, informing the woman that his wife is a registered nurse.
"I can't let you in," the house sitter allegedly replied.
They said she locked the front door and ran away moments later.
After seeing the cops go in and out, it became clear that Aaron did not make it. "Minutes later they exited the house, but not with the same urgent demeanor they had going in," Anthony said. "At that point, I thought whoever it was inside there is dead."
RadarOnline.com can confirm Aaron was found dead in the bathtub on Saturday. He was 34.
We have since learned the I Want Candy singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.
"Aaron had problems with several of the neighbors on his street, at least three of them have called police on him," one resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
He was said to have acted "arrogant" and often got into disputes with his girlfriend Melanie Martin, the neighbor claimed.
Since news of his untimely passing was confirmed, Aaron's brother Nick Carter — from Backstreet Boys fame — shared a statement remembering his younger sibling.
"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," wrote Nick.
"Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth … God, please take care of my baby brother."
RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed Aaron's autopsy has been completed.