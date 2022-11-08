Aaron Carter Preparing For Comeback, Working On New Album Weeks Before Death
Aaron Carter was ready to make his return to music before his shocking death. The I Want Candy singer had been writing new tunes and working on an album weeks before his life tragically came to an end, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Aaron was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California, on Saturday. Law enforcement sources claim they found cans of compressed air and prescription pills at the scene.
He was only 34 years old.
But Aaron had his head in the game right before his death. According to his manager, Taylor Helgeson, Aaron was working on Love 2 — a sequel to his 2018 album.
Aaron was over the moon about his comeback and felt it was his best work yet.
Taylor told TMZ that Aaron was planning to use his music to expose his demons and mend his broken relationship with his family, including his older brother, Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter.
No topic was too deep. Aaron allegedly wanted his fans to know his struggles.
RadarOnline.com broke the news that Aaron's autopsy was completed on Monday, and his body was ready to be released to his family. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news, telling us that Aaron's cause of death has been "deferred" pending toxicology reports.
Nick broke down in tears during the Backstreet Boys' first show after Aaron's death. When the band stopped to pay tribute to his little brother, he sobbed and was consoled by his bandmates.
Aaron wasn't just preparing new music either. He was gearing up to add to his retail portfolio, too.
The late singer's 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house was for sale at the time of his passing. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the listing was pulled on Monday — meaning it is no longer available for purchase or rent.
Aaron told his fans that he was ready to start a "new chapter" for his family by offloading the property.
He left behind an 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shares with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin. She broke her cover after hearing about Aaron's death, with photos catching her crying uncontrollably outside the singer's home.