'To Protect Society From Defendant': '90 Day Fiancé' Star Geoffrey Paschel Shut Down in Attempt to Overturn 18-Year Prison Sentence

As we previously reported, Paschel's ex had told officers that he assaulted her in her home, allegedly grabbing her by the neck and slamming her head against a wall several times before throwing her to the ground and dragging her.

Paschel was accused of snatching her cell phone and refusing to let her leave the residence, but she managed to escape to a neighbor's place after he fell asleep.

Responding officers said the woman had "a large, raised bruise" on her forehead, as well as "bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip."

During the two-day trial, Paschel said that her injuries were self-inflicted.