'To Protect Society From Defendant': '90 Day Fiancé' Star Geoffrey Paschel Shut Down in Attempt to Overturn 18-Year Prison Sentence
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Geoffrey Paschel was shut down in his attempt to overturn his 18-year prison sentence with no chance at parole, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Tennessee Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's judgment after he was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Paschel was arrested after the June 2019 incident with his ex-fiancée.
Paschel found out his prison fate on February 3, 2022 and filed for an appeal last July.
The jailed TLC personality had argued the evidence was insufficient to support his convictions, alleging the trial court had abused its discretion by twice denying a mistrial following improperly admitted evidence and placing too much weight on the testimony of his ex.
"Defendant makes no specific argument about how the eighteen-year sentence fails to comply with the purposes and principles of sentencing," it was determined by the Tennessee Court of Appeals. "The trial court found that its ruling was necessary to protect society from the Defendant; to avoid depreciating the seriousness of the offense; and to provide an effective general deterrent."
"Because the within-range sentence is consistent with the purposes and principles of sentencing, the trial court acted within its discretion in imposing the eighteen-year sentence. The Defendant is not entitled to relief on this issue." Starcasm broke the news on Friday.
As we previously reported, Paschel's ex had told officers that he assaulted her in her home, allegedly grabbing her by the neck and slamming her head against a wall several times before throwing her to the ground and dragging her.
Paschel was accused of snatching her cell phone and refusing to let her leave the residence, but she managed to escape to a neighbor's place after he fell asleep.
Responding officers said the woman had "a large, raised bruise" on her forehead, as well as "bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip."
During the two-day trial, Paschel said that her injuries were self-inflicted.
The new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com noted that Paschel argued the "cumulative impact of the errors in this case prevented him from receiving a fair trial," which they determined he failed to establish and therefore, is "not entitled to cumulative error relief."
"It is, therefore, ordered and adjudged by this Court that the judgments of the trial court are affirmed, and the case is remanded to the Criminal Court for Knox County for execution of the judgments of that court and for collection of the costs accrued below."
The costs of this appeal will be taxed to Paschel, "for which execution may issue if necessary."