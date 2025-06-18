'80s Rocker Hospitalized After Horrifying Car Accident — 'Exhausted' Singer Admits He Fell Asleep At The Wheel Before 'Rolling' Over His Vehicle

According to reports, Luttrell fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 57 in Champaign-Urbana and rolled his car.

The accident happened a day after his famous band played a farewell show packed with current and former members at the State Farm Center.

Speaking by phone from his hospital bed, Luttrell told the News-Gazette he expects to be in the hospital for the next few days doing rehab.

"I was able to get up and get out of the car," he shared, adding, "The airbag went off and cracked my sternum a little bit."

He said he had some back and neck pain, but that it's "nothing that can't be overcome."