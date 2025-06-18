'80s Rocker Hospitalized After Horrifying Car Accident — 'Exhausted' Singer Admits He Fell Asleep At The Wheel Before 'Rolling' Over His Vehicle
REO Speedwagon lead singer Terry Luttrell will be forced to slow down for a while, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after being involved in a scary car crash in Illinois.
The 78-year-old was hospitalized with a cracked sternum after his airbag deployed.
According to reports, Luttrell fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 57 in Champaign-Urbana and rolled his car.
The accident happened a day after his famous band played a farewell show packed with current and former members at the State Farm Center.
Speaking by phone from his hospital bed, Luttrell told the News-Gazette he expects to be in the hospital for the next few days doing rehab.
"I was able to get up and get out of the car," he shared, adding, "The airbag went off and cracked my sternum a little bit."
He said he had some back and neck pain, but that it's "nothing that can't be overcome."
Late Night
Luttrell, who was on his way to St. Louis for business, admitted after the late show ended and even later time spent signing autographs for fans at a concert after-party, he didn't get much sleep.
He estimated he left the party at 2AM and didn't get to bed until 4:30AM.
"It was just sign-sign-sign," he said, explaining that he feels he has to take time out for each fan.
After a short sleep, Luttrell hit the road early Sunday, later admitting he felt a little sleepy when heading out but thought he would be fine.
"It just happened," Luttrell said. "I nodded off. I rolled the car over, and I woke up, and I was in a cocoon (the airbags). Unfortunately, it totaled the car."
He was taken to the local hospital, where he noted some of the attending nurses had just been at the concert cheering him on.
RIP REO Speedwagon
Luttrell left REO Speedwagon in 1972, following personal differences with lead guitarist Gary Richrath. The next year, he joined progressive band Starcastle.
Last fall, the remaining members of his former band REO Speedwagon announced they were retiring because of bassist Bruce Hall’s back issues and singer Kevin Cronin’s departure after emergency surgery.
The group posted a note to Instagram in September explaining: "To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him.
"The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect."
Saying Goodbye
The note continued: "Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour.
"Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.
"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin.
"So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."