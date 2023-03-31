50 Cent Trash-Talks Ja Rule, Vows To Undo 'Curse' On Timberwolves After Viral Halftime Show
50 Cent relentlessly trolled his rival Ja Rule in a new TikTok video, vowing to lift the "curse" the Murder Inc. hitmaker placed on the Minnesota Timberwolves following his viral halftime show in 2019, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The In Da Club rapper recently partnered with the NBA team in a massive deal that will bring his Sire Spirits brand to their home arena.
In the video, 50 Cent stopped by their offices to ring in the special occasion while promising to free the team from their curse.
"Somebody made a mistake and they let Ja Rule perform at the halftime show and it was the worst s--- that ever happened," he said. "I got a whole ritual planned to break the curse, right?"
"You're gonna get a chance to see what I can do when the curse is broken!"
Fans may recall the I'm Real rapper hit the court for '90s night ahead of the Timberwolves va. Milwaukee Bucks faceoff and his performance didn't go as smooth as he likely had hoped.
"Are you ready?" Ja Rule yelled to a crowd so silent viewers could hear a pin drop. "I guess not," he replied after a pause. Adding to the awkwardness was the fact that some Bucks players began taking practice shots before Ja Rule wrapped up his performance.
The 2000s music star explained it was a technical issue, which other attendees corroborated his claims by sharing clips and noting how the audience didn't appear to be picked up by his microphone.
Ja Rule went off after seeing a tweet shared by the Timberwolves following the performance. "We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!" the post on February 23, 2019 read.
"You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way … your CURSED NOW!!!" the Mesmerize lyricist fired back. "You won't win a championship for the next 30 years … AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I'll lift the CURSE!"