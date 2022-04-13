50 Cent Hurls Homophobic Insults, Questions Young Buck's Sexuality After Bankruptcy Allegation

“Like I said, my biggest situation was the fact that he sent cease-and-desists out to try to stop all of my music, and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit,” Buck continued. “Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy.”

“They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know…I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”