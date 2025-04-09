5 Key Differences Between Sweepstakes and Real Money Casinos

Sweepstakes Casinos

Curiosity about how to play casino games with sweepstakes models is among many iGaming players. That’s why gambling expert Vlad Grindu helps players understand the system, currencies involved, and how to redeem prizes legally.

These casinos are big on sweepstakes laws and thus allows them to legally operate casino-style games in most states across the United States where playing for real money is prohibited. They avoid classification as gambling by using virtual currencies instead of real money. As a result, players can legally participate without violating local gaming regulations. However, some states like Washington still restrict access.

Real Money Casinos

Real money casinos can only operate and hold licenses from regulatory authorities where online gambling is permitted and regulated. At the moment, only seven states have a regulated online casino industry. While things may change given the unpredictable political landscape in 2025, for now, there aren’t many states offering them locally.

Examples of such a jurisdiction include but are not limited to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan in the USA, in addition to the UK and a good number of EU countries. There are strict legal frameworks within which these casinos must operate, which also makes them more region-specific.