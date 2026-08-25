49ers Owner Jed York Split from Wife of 15 Years Months Before Prostitution Arrest Citing 'Irreconcilable Differences'

The couple, who got married in 2011, have two sons, Jaxon and Brixton. They have agreed to legal and physical joint custody.

The marriage split comes after York pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges after being busted in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution.

Court documents revealed York "arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140." He responded to an undercover ad placed on a known prostitution website by law enforcement.

Court records obtained by Radar told how the NFL heavyweight, whose legal name is John Edward York, was arrested Sunday, August 24, in East Palestine, Ohio, before his case moved rapidly through the courts Monday morning.