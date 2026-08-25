49ers Owner Jed York Split from Wife of 15 Years Months Before Prostitution Arrest Citing 'Irreconcilable Differences'
Aug. 25 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers boss Jed York filed for divorce from his wife Danielle York three months before his prostitution bust, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire NFL owner, 46, cited irreconcilable differences according to court documents, and The San Francisco Chronicle reported the couple are waiting for a court date for their dissolution of marriage case.
York 'Arranged S-x With Female for $140'
The couple, who got married in 2011, have two sons, Jaxon and Brixton. They have agreed to legal and physical joint custody.
The marriage split comes after York pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges after being busted in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution.
Court documents revealed York "arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140." He responded to an undercover ad placed on a known prostitution website by law enforcement.
Court records obtained by Radar told how the NFL heavyweight, whose legal name is John Edward York, was arrested Sunday, August 24, in East Palestine, Ohio, before his case moved rapidly through the courts Monday morning.
Cops Seized Cash and Cellphone
York was initially charged with engaging in prostitution, but prosecutors later amended the charge to misdemeanor disorderly conduct before he entered his no-contest plea.
The 49ers owner also pleaded no contest to a separate misdemeanor count of possessing criminal tools. Court records reveal authorities seized York's cellphone and $160 in cash following his arrest.
Under the plea agreement, York's phone was ordered returned to him, but the $160 was forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. The East Palestine Police Department assisted the task force in York's arrest.
Arrest Rocks 49ers' Season Preparations
The court document also shows an expungement request has already been filed following the resolution of the case. York has been one of the most influential figures inside the 49ers organization for nearly two decades. The wealth behind the NFL powerhouse is equally eye-popping: Forbes estimates Denise York and her family are worth roughly $8.5billion, while the 49ers franchise itself is valued at about $8.6billion.
The Ohio native took over day-to-day control of the storied franchise from his parents in 2008 and became its principal owner in 2024. Under York's leadership, the 49ers have returned to prominence, reaching multiple Super Bowls and becoming one of the NFL's most valuable and recognizable franchises.
The team also moved into Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara during his tenure.
York's stunning arrest comes just weeks before the 2026 NFL regular season gets underway, potentially putting the league and the 49ers under pressure to address the legal drama surrounding one of football's most powerful owners.
The 49ers and NFL had not immediately publicly commented on York's arrest as reports of the case emerged Monday.