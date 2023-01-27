25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.
The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.
According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.
The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated her son feared returning to the war and she reportedly witnessed the 25-year-old jump to his death from their tenth-floor apartment in Moscow's southern district Tsaritsyno.
“Natalia said she saw her son jump out of a window of their apartment on the tenth floor,' said a report of the startling incident. “The woman rang the police and ambulance, but the man could not be saved.”
Even more startling are reports that Lyubimov’s apparent suicide this week is just the latest incident where Russian soldiers have opted to take their own lives rather than return to the war against Ukraine.
According to Daily Mail, at least four other Russian soldiers have taken their own lives in recent weeks as the Kremlin reportedly works to “cover-up” the problem.
Vladimir Potanin, 46, reportedly took his own life using a razor blade while stationed at a training facility less than one week after being sent to fight, while another 28-year-old Russian soldier allegedly took his own life on October 2.
Alexander Ivanov, 57, and Denis Revda, 33, also reportedly committed suicide in recent weeks just days before they were scheduled to be mobilized onto the frontlines of Ukraine.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the startling development that soldiers are taking their own lives rather than fight in Ukraine comes after it was revealed that Russian generals and commanders are killing their own troops who do not follow orders.
"Those who disobey are eliminated – and it’s done publicly," revealed one Russian soldier earlier this month. "There are squadrons of liquidators…shelling began. One of the soldiers laid down and didn’t cover his own men.”
"The shelling stopped, he went back, and the boss shouted: 'Why didn’t you go forward?’” the Russian soldier continued. "And they killed him. The boss is killed if his team deserts."
Reports that Russian soldiers are committing suicide or being killed by their own men also come after it was revealed Vladimir Putin has already lost more than 100,000 men in Ukraine since the war started in February 2022.