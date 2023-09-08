New Gilgo Beach Victim? 1989 Death of Sex Worker Carmen Vargas Being Reviewed for Possible Link to Rex Heuermann

Investigators are reviewing the 1989 death of a sex worker to find a potential link to accused Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a startling development to come weeks after Heuermann, 59, was arrested on July 13 in connection to the murders of Gilgo Beach victims Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Melissa Barthelemy, Nassau County investigators revived a probe into the September 1989 death of Carmen Vargas.