EXCLUSIVE: 007 Racism Row — How Former Bond Girl Has Plunged Franchise Into Fresh Cancel Culture Bust-Up

The French- and Swiss-raised actress said she believed the character should remain faithful to writer Ian Fleming's original vision.

Her comments come as producers prepare the next installment in the 007 franchise, to be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a screenplay by Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders.

Barbara Broccoli and her half-brother, Michael Wilson, last year sold the franchise to Amazon in a reported billion-dollar deal, relinquishing creative control while remaining co-owners.

Asked whether a black actor could take on the 007 role, D'Abo declared, "Then don't call it Bond. Call it something else. You can have a wonderful black hero, but then don't call him James Bond."

She added, "Personally, I would respect Ian Fleming's books and keep James Bond being English and working for His Majesty's Secret Service."