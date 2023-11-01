DraftKings Online Casino Creates Millionaires with Record Jackpot Wins in New Jersey

On June 13, one player achieved the biggest progressive jackpot in the company's history, bagging a staggering $3.29 million, all from a $0.10 bet on the online slot game Ancient Fortunes: Zeus. This accomplishment broke the previous record set in April, when a player won $1.97 million with a $0.10 bet on Extra Chili Megaways.

The winning streak continued on June 14, when another player scored $1.44 million from a $0.10 bet on 12 Western Horseshoes. This brought the total progressive jackpot payouts by DraftKings Casino NJ to an impressive $13.49 million since its launch.

Jason March, vice president of iGaming Marketing & Operations, expressed his delight, saying, "Having two players become millionaires in just 24 hours was an extraordinary week for DraftKings Casino. Providing our customers with the chance to win significant progressive jackpots across more than 100 games fills me with pride for our product."

This exciting news about million-dollar jackpots and a new product launch coincides with the continued growth of NJ online casinos. Internet wagering revenue has been on the rise, and a bill aiming to extend internet gaming authorization for another 10 years, through 2033, is making progress in Trenton.