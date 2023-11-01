DraftKings Casino Promo Code: Deposit $5, Get $500 Bonus or Up to $1,000 Back
November 2023 welcomes the spirit of giving at DraftKings Casino. New sign-ups can take advantage of the DraftKings Casino Bonus Code offer with a simple click ➡️ here ⬅️. With a minimum deposit of $5, players can choose between two offers: 100% deposit match up to $500 or get up to $1,000 of your net losses back. After giving this deal an exclusive trial, our team of experts is here to share their thoughts with you.
DraftKings Casino is currently offering new players the chance to pick from two distinct offers. Now, the decision will be based solely on your preference, but don’t worry, we’re here to help you make an informed decision. Read the details of the DraftKings Casino Promo Code offers below to help you determine which one is perfect for you.
DraftKings Casino Promo Code for November 2023: Why We Like This Offer
Unlike the previous DraftKings Casino Bonus Code offer, the latest deals from DraftKings Casino offer two distinctly different promotions tailored to specific preferences. You’re only either team deposit match or team cashback, but the similarity they have is that all you have to do to claim them is sign up through our exclusive links and deposit a minimum $5. This makes the deal cost-effective and suitable for gamers of varying budgets. Here’s a closer look at each offer:
100% Match Up To $500 in Casino Credits
The first choice gives players a 100% deposit match up to $500 in casino credits. This means that the DraftKings Casino Bonus Code will double your initial deposit. The maximum bonus you can receive under this offer is $500. So, if you deposit $500 or more, you'll get the full bonus amount.
Get 100% of Your Net Losses Back For 24 Hours Up To $1,000 In Casino Credits
For those who prefer to play with a safety net, this is your perfect pick. With this deal, you can get 100% of your net losses back for a 24-hour period, up to a maximum of $1,000 in casino credits. This DraftKings Casino offer acts as a safety net for players. If you experience net losses within the first day of your registration, DraftKings Casino has you covered.
DraftKings Casino Bonus Code Terms and Conditions
The DraftKings Casino Promo Code offer is eligible for players over 21 and are physically located in legal DraftKings Casino states, namely New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
The minimum deposit is $5 to trigger the bonuses and you can only choose one of the two. The deposit match bonus amount will be credited to your casino account as bonus funds.
To calculate your eligible bonus for the cashback offer, DraftKings will consider your net losses. Net losses are calculated by subtracting your total winnings from your total bets during the 24-hour period.
Both DraftKings Casino Bonus Code offers have a 1x wagering requirement. This means that you only need to wager the bonus amount once before you can withdraw any winnings associated with it.
About DraftKings Casino
DraftKings Casino has established itself as a top-tier US online casino choice. As a result of its reputation for offering a complete and fun gaming experience, it has quickly gained popularity. DraftKings Casino follows all laws and regulations set out by the United States, giving players peace of mind. Players may rest certain that their data will be kept secure and that the games will be played in an honest and unbiased manner.
Currently, DraftKings Casino is legal in the following states:
DraftKings Casino Pennsylvania
DraftKings Casino Michigan
DraftKings Casino West Virginia
DraftKings Casino Connecticut
DraftKings Casino New Jersey
Games to Enjoy with Your DraftKings Casino Promo Code
Here are some of the games that our team of experts recommends for newcomers at DraftKings Online Casino.
Table Games like online blackjack, online roulette, craps online, baccarat and video poker.
Other casino game variations like DraftKings Rocket, Spanish 21, Bingo, Keno, and more.
Claim Your Exclusive DraftKings Casino Promo Code Today
Always Gamble Responsibly
You should only gamble within your means and only if you are physically located in a state where playing at online casinos is permitted. For gambling support, reach out to reputable resources, including the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous.
