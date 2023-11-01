DraftKings Casino Promo Code: Deposit $5, Get $500 Bonus or Up to $1,000 Back

Unlike the previous DraftKings Casino Bonus Code offer, the latest deals from DraftKings Casino offer two distinctly different promotions tailored to specific preferences. You’re only either team deposit match or team cashback, but the similarity they have is that all you have to do to claim them is sign up through our exclusive links and deposit a minimum $5. This makes the deal cost-effective and suitable for gamers of varying budgets. Here’s a closer look at each offer:

100% Match Up To $500 in Casino Credits

The first choice gives players a 100% deposit match up to $500 in casino credits. This means that the DraftKings Casino Bonus Code will double your initial deposit. The maximum bonus you can receive under this offer is $500. So, if you deposit $500 or more, you'll get the full bonus amount.

Get 100% of Your Net Losses Back For 24 Hours Up To $1,000 In Casino Credits

For those who prefer to play with a safety net, this is your perfect pick. With this deal, you can get 100% of your net losses back for a 24-hour period, up to a maximum of $1,000 in casino credits. This DraftKings Casino offer acts as a safety net for players. If you experience net losses within the first day of your registration, DraftKings Casino has you covered.