Scott Disick Says He'll 'Marry' Kourtney Kardashian in New 'KUWTK' Clip

OMG! Scott Disick says he’ll marry ex Kourtney Kardashian in a newly released clip from the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians season.

“I’ll marry you right now,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, said to the mother of his three children during the trailer, which was shared via the family’s social media accounts on Thursday, February 18. Before Kourtney, 41, could answer, the video cut to another clip and left viewers wanting more. The former couple was in an on-and-off relationship from 2006 until 2015.

The KUWTK clip comes days after the Poosh founder went Instagram official with new boyfriend Travis Barker on Tuesday, February 16. Kourtney uploaded a photo of her and the 45-year-old rocker holding hands after he shared the same snap on Instagram Stories. Barker commented a black heart emoji, confirming their rumored romance.

Earlier this month, another Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip showed Kim Kardashian Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner discussing whether or not Kourtney would ever get back together with Disick. Kim, 40, told her sisters that she saw the former flames “asleep together on the couch,” sparking reconciliation rumors within the family. “They were, like, separate,” Kim explained. “They weren’t spooning on the couch or anything. … They weren’t far away though, they were close.”

“Do we think they’re hooking up again?” Kendall, 25, asked. “I just want them to try.”

From the sound of it, viewers may get answers about Kourtney and Disick’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres next month.