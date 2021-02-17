Kourtney Kardashian Is Instagram Official With Boyfriend Travis Barker The reality star finally shared a pic with her new man!

Things are getting serious for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian! The couple took their rumored relationship to the next level on Tuesday, February 17, by making things Instagram official.

The reality star, 41, uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with the Blink-182 rocker, 45, just after he posted the same picture on Instagram Stories. Immediately after sharing the romantic snapshots, comments from Kardashian’s famous friends came pouring in. Barker commented a black heart emoji while Khadijah McCray wrote, “When friends become lovers.” TikTok star Addison Rae and model Miranda Kerr, among others, also shared messages of support for the couple.

The subtle PDA marks the first time the Poosh founder and famed drummer posted about each other on social media after news of their apparent romance broke last month. “Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source told Us Weekly on January 24. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months.”

Prior to their relationship, the pair was romantically linked in the past. Rumors that they were more than friends first started swirling in February 2019, after they were seen dining together. At the time, Barker denied relationship speculation.

Kardashian shares three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who she was in an off-and-on relationship with from 2006 until 2015. Their tumultuous relationship and the aftermath has been chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. Barker is the father of two kids — Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. They were married from 2004 until 2008.