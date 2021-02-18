'RHONJ' Stars Respond After Jackie Goldschneider Mentions Gia in Teresa Giudice Fight

The drama has started! Jackie Goldschneider brought up Teresa Giudice‘s daughter, Gia Giudice, during a heated exchange on the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 premiere on Wednesday, February 17, and their castmates have a lot of opinions about it.

After Teresa, 48, confronted Goldschneider, 44, about rumors that her husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating, the journalist hit back with an analogy. Goldschneider told the Staying Strong author that the affair claims were comparable to someone suggesting that her 20-year-old daughter does “coke in the bathroom” at parties.

Melissa Gorga told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 18, “it was terrible” to bring Gia’s name into the argument. “It’s one thing when we’re talking about us, it’s another thing when we bring kids in,” she added. Jennifer Aydin also addressed the situation and said, “First of all, she didn’t even say like, ‘How would you feel if I had said [this about Gia]?’ It wasn’t even articulated in that way. It was a statement.”

Goldschneider, for her part, told Us Weekly on Wednesday that has no regrets when it comes to what she said. “I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy,” she explained. “I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

In a since-deleted Instagram Stories post, Gia responded to the episode with a message written by her mom’s business manager, Karianne Fischbach. “Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels. For a grown ass ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable,” the statement read, per Us Weekly. “I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything.”