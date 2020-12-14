Teresa Giudice Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in NYC

Teresa Giudice Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas During NYC Date Night The 'RHONJ' star moved on after finalizing her divorce with Joe Giudice in September.

Getting serious! Teresa Giudice was spotted sharing a kiss with boyfriend Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas during a date night in New York City on Saturday, December 12.

According to photos obtained by New York Post’s Page Six, the reality star, 48, and businessman, 46, removed their face masks for a kiss after dining at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar. The images showed the two holding hands as they walked around the city. Teresa wore black pants and a black top with red boots, while her other half sported black pants with a purple jacket and scarf.

Nearly one year after splitting from ex-husband Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey introduced fans to Ruelas via Facebook in November. At the time, the New Jersey native shared a photo of her standing at a football game alongside her new beau with the caption, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend.” After she posted the image, a source told Us Weekly that the relationship was “very new, but they are happy.”

As Bravo fans know, Us Weekly confirmed that the Standing Strong author and ex-husband finalized their divorce in September after 20 years of marriage. Their relationship came to an end after Joe, 48, was ordered to return to his native Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence. He and Teresa served time in jail after pleading guilty to fraud in 2014. Together Teresa and Joe share four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show” in October, Joe noted that the distance between Italy and New Jersey ultimately put a strain on their relationship.

“I’m over here, she’s over there [in New Jersey],” he said at the time. “There’s no way it’s going to work, no matter where I’m at.”