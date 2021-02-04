Khloe Kardashian Is 'Ready' for Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson The reality star said 'it’s now time to have another kid.'

Baby fever! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are both on board when it comes to having a second baby.

In a video clip from the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians season released on Thursday, February 4, the Good American founder, 36, told the NBA star, 29, that her sister Kim Kardashian messages her “every time” she posts a video of their 2-year-old daughter True urging her to have another baby.

“In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child,” Kardashian said. “Especially being in quarantine with her [amid the coronavirus pandemic], I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody. [She and her cousins] were isolated even from each other for so long.”

“True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid,” she added. Thompson agreed and nodded his head, saying, “That’s what I like to hear.”

In her confessional, Kardashian told viewers that she already has “a head start,” explaining that she froze her eggs.

While chatting with her boyfriend, the KUWTK star said, “I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared.”

The couple reconciled in August 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Previously, they called it quits in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods sparking a major scandal.