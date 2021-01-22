Stassi Schroeder Shares 1st Photo of Daughter Hartford With Husband Beau Clark

Mom life! Stassi Schroeder shared the first photo and videos of her and husband Beau Clark‘s newborn daughter Hartford via Instagram on Thursday, January 21.

“Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the former Vanderpump Rules star, 32, wrote. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Us Weekly broke the news of Schroeder’s pregnancy days after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules for past racially insensitive behavior. Former costar Faith Stowers revealed in a June 2020 Instagram Live that Schroeder and fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. Schroeder has since apologized. After the network cut ties with the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host, Us Weekly confirmed that Clark, 40, would not be returning to the reality show.

The Next Level Basic author started dating in Clark 2018. Their relationship and July 2019 engagement was chronicled on the Bravo series. The couple tied the knot in a September 2020 ceremony. “Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Schroeder captioned a video from the backyard wedding. According to her Instagram post, the pair is still planning to go forward with their postponed ceremony, which was set to take place in Italy before the coronavirus pandemic, in October 2021.