Saying goodbye. Kim Kardashian got emotional on Friday, January 8, while detailing her final day shooting Keeping Up With the Kardashians amid ongoing Kanye West divorce rumors.

“Don’t cry, don’t cry,” she said in an Instagram Stories video while an audio engineer was helping the SKIMS founder, 40, put on her personalized microphone pack. In more photos and videos from the day, the Kardashian-Jenner family showed their millions of social media followers the beignet food truck that drove up to their filming location, along with cookies decorated to look like each family member and a painting of their first Calabasas home.

Kardashian first announced that the upcoming 20th season — set to premiere later in 2021 — would be their last in September 2020. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the mom of four shared via Instagram at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years.”

Her final day of filming comes days after news first broke that she and husband Kanye may be headed for a divorce. The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Tuesday, January 5, that the KKW Beauty founder had hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. Sources subsequently told Us Weekly that the reality star and rapper, 43, have been “living separate lives for many months now” and “haven’t been on the same page for a while.”

The pair first started dating in 2012 and married two years later. Together they share kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 19 months.