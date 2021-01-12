Jana Kramer Reveals Whether or Not She ‘1000 Percent’ Trusts Husband Mike Caussin The actress also said she plans to tell their kids about his past cheating scandal.

Getting real! Jana Kramer is opening up about trust when it comes to her husband, Mike Caussin.

“I trust him today. He’s showing up today. He’s showing up as a father, he’s showing up as a husband and he’s living it with integrity,” the actress, 37, told Us Weekly on Monday, January 11. “And I had to do my work to continue to trust him the next day after that. And to continue to see his growth and our growth together. I do trust my husband. Can [I say] 1000 percent? I don’t know if I can say that. I just … I trust my husband today.”

The former One Tree Hill star’s comments came years after Caussin’s cheating scandal first broke in 2016. At the time, Us Weekly reported that the former football star, 33, cheated on his wife with multiple women one year after they tied the knot in 2015. The couple briefly split and Caussin checked into rehab for sex addiction. After his release, the pair reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017. Kramer and Caussin share two children together, Jolie, 4, and Jace, 2.

Kramer also told Us Weekly on Monday that she and her husband plan to tell their kids about Caussin’s past with other women.

“When Jolie gets to the age where she can Google, I don’t know what age that’s going to be, but we’re gonna sit her down,” the country singer explained. “And I actually, I have someone that I know, her dad cheated on her mom and they’re still married. She kinda told me how they did it, how they sat her down and I liked, it was just like, ‘Hey, this is, you know what Daddy did. But Daddy loves Mommy so much.’ … I want us to tell her before a friend tells her.”