Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Spark Dating Rumors, Reportedly Had ‘Instant’ Chemistry The rumored couple met on the set of their movie 'Don't Worry Darling.'

Seeing sparks? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly had a strong connection on the Don’t Worry Darling set before they were spotted holding hands at a friend’s wedding over the weekend.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday, January 4. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

The former One Direction member, 26, and actress-turned-director, 36, sparked major dating rumors on Monday after New York Post’s Page Six published photos of the pair holding hands and looking romantic at Styles’ manager’s wedding in Montecito, California. While officiating the ceremony, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer — who’s starring in the upcoming thriller directed by Wilde — referred to the Booksmart director as his “girlfriend,” a second source told Us Weekly.

After breaking the apparent relationship news, Page Six also reported that The Late Late Show host James Corden helped Styles keep his budding romance with Wilde out of the public eye.

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret,” the newspaper’s source said. “So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

Their outing came nearly two months after Wilde and her longtime love, Jason Sudeikis, called it quits in November 2020. The former couple — who shares two kids together — was together for almost ten years. They got engaged in 2012. Styles, for his part, has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, among others, in the past.