Gigi Hadid Reveals the Name of Her and Zayn Malik’s Baby 4 Months After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid Reveals the Name of Her and Zayn Malik’s Baby 4 Months After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid Reveals the Name of Her and Zayn Malik’s Baby 4 Months After Giving Birth The model subtly added her daughter's name to her Instagram bio!

Welcome to the world, Khai! Four months after giving birth, Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her and Zayn Malik‘s daughter.

The former One Direction member, 27, and model, 25, started trending on Twitter on Thursday, January 21, after eagled-eyed fans noticed that Hadid changed her Instagram bio to read, “Khai’s mom.”

Photo Credit:Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Hadid confirmed that she and Malik — who have been in an off-and-on relationship since 2015 — were expecting during an April 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days after pregnancy rumors started swirling online. On September 23, 2020, the “Vibez” singer announced his daughter’s birth with a rare Instagram post. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Malik wrote alongside a photo of the newborn gripping his finger.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he added. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Since then, the couple have been sharing glimpses at life as first-time parents with their millions of social media followers. “Hey,” Hadid wrote in a text message to her boyfriend earlier this week, which she shared on Instagram Stories. “I’m obsessed w our kid.”

We can’t wait to watch Khai grow up!