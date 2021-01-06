A positive health update. Dr. Dre told fans he was “doing great and getting excellent care” after being rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, January 4.

Sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 5, that doctors were “concerned” about the musician, 55. TMZ was first to report the news of his hospitalization at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The insider added that the rapper — whose real name is Andre Romelle Young — experienced “a horrible headache at home for about 24 hours” before getting medical attention. By Monday night, he became “semi-responsive” and was messaging his children, the source said.

On Tuesday, the music mogul thanked “family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes” in an Instagram post. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” the caption read. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

Dre’s medical news comes months after his estranged wife, Nicole Young, filed for divorced after 23 years of marriage. In June 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair — who marred in 1996 and share son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19 — called it quits. Dre also has son Curtis, 39, daughter La Tanya, 38, and son Marcel, 29, from previous relationships. In 2008, his son Andre Jr. died at age 20 after a drug overdose.