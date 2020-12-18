Vanessa Bryant Claims Her Mother Is Trying to ‘Extort’ Her Family Following Kobe’s Death The NBA star's widow said her mom has 'spiraled out of control.'

Vanessa Bryant claims her mother, Sofia Laine, is trying to “extort” their family months after Kobe Bryant‘s death.

Laine, 68, sued her daughter, 38, for financial support, according to court documents obtained by Radar. The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, December 15, claims that Laine “has been a long-time personal assistant and nanny” for Vanessa and the late Kobe. The docs also allege that she was “was never paid for her services despite promises” made by the NBA star, who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

“Vanessa Bryant took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made,” the docs read. “Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements and promises at any stage.”

After news of the lawsuit went public, Vanessa issued a statement to Us Weekly claiming that her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.” Kobe and Vanessa shared four daughters together, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, Capri, 1, and 13-year-old Gianna who died alongside her father in the same helicopter crash.

In her statement, Vanessa said Laine was never a nanny or assistant, “she was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request.” The former model called her mother’s claims “obviously false,” adding that she has “tried, repeatedly, to work things out” with Laine. Vanessa also alleged that Laine demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV” because she “did not give in to her hurtful threats and monetary requests, she has spiraled out of control.”

Previously, Laine slammed her daughter in September during an interview with Univision, claiming that Vanessa had kicked her out of her home. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Vanessa said, “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name.”

She added, “Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”