‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Recalls Past ‘Disaster’ Date With Kanye West

Awkward! Kenya Moore revealed that she once went on a date with Kanye West and said the entire thing was a “disaster.”

During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show on Friday, December 4, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, shared the story after host Wendy Williams asked if the reality star was ever “asked out by a celebrity.”

“I did go out with Kanye once,” the Bravo star said. “Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV and I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes … wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

Moore added, “As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

The reality star went on to marry Marc Daly — with whom she shares daughter Brooklyn Doris, 2 — in June 2017. After almost two years together, the couple called it quits in September 2019. Since then, Moore has talked openly about where her relationship with Daly, 50, stands now. During the RHOA season 12 reunion in May 2020, Moore revealed that the pair were “in counseling,” noting that Daly had made “a complete 360” and “seems like he’s fighting for his family.”

During the Bravo show’s season 13 premiere on Sunday, December 6, Moore revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their relationship. “I feel like for the past six months, my marriage has just gone downhill,” she said. Prior to fans watching the future of her marriage unfold on television, Moore’s Instagram followers saw the couple reunite in November for their daughter’s second birthday.

“Wishing everyone love and happiness,” she captioned a series of photos that showed Moore and Daly smiling as they held Brooklyn.