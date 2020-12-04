After photos of Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen‘s recent PDA surfaced online, the NBA star’s wife, Montana Yao, reportedly filed for divorce, according to E! News. A source told the publication that the model, 23, “filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos.”

Pippen, 46, and Beasley, 24, were photographed holding hands while shopping at a mall in Miami on November 23. The former Real Housewives of Miami star wore an all-black outfit while the basketball player wore a black and yellow tracksuit. They both donned face masks. In a since-expired Instagram Stories post uploaded on December 1, Yao reacted to the now-viral images and wrote, “Wow … I don’t even know this man.”

Photo Credit:MEGA

“This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” her social media post continued, per Us Weekly. “The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard and Yao first met in 2018. It’s unclear when they married, but the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Makai, in March 2019.

Pippen, for her part, seemingly reacted to the photos on her own Instagram account on December 2. “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar,” she wrote at the time, according to Us Weekly. The former reality star was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 20 years before she filed for divorce in November 2018. Together they share four children.

These photos come weeks after Pippen revealed that she’s no longer friends with the Kardashian family in a bombshell interview on an episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast released on November 9. She blamed Kanye West for her falling out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars claiming that he “brainwashed” the entire family.

“They all started to ride his wave. If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know,” she said at the time. “Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”