Kourtney Kardashian Tells Friend to ‘Get Me Pregnant’ After Baby Bump Rumors The reality star's shut down pregnancy speculation from her millions of followers.

No baby on board! Kourtney Kardashian put an end to pregnancy rumors after fans were convinced that she was showing off a baby bump in photos shared on Sunday, December 27.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, gave her millions of Instagram followers a look at her “little Cabo daydream” by posting five selfies in a bright pink bikini. The Poosh founder showed off her toned tummy, which trolls thought was a baby bump.

“Does anyone else see a baby bump or am I crazy?” one person commented. Another added, “Wait so she’s preggo?”

Photo Credit:Instagram

Upon seeing the comment’s, Kardashian’s longtime friend and Poosh’s Chief Content Officer, Sarah Howard, added a message of her own. “Let’s have a baby!” she wrote. Kardashian joked, “@sarahrhoward get me pregnant.”

The reality star is a mom to three kids — Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8 — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2006 until they split in 2015. This isn’t the first time in 2020 that Kardashian shut down pregnancy rumors brought on by her Instagram followers. In May, she was met with negative comments about her body after sharing a different bikini snap.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian commented back when trolls wondered if she was pregnant. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Following the clapback, Kardashian uploaded a YouTube video and explained why she responded to the haters. “We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it, so that’s how I respond to the negative comments. It’s not always easy … Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think ‘kill them with kindness’ is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don’t look at comments.

She continued, “I know it’s easier said than done, but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health.”