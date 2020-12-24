Joe Giudice Introduces Fans to New Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi After Teresa Giudice Split The 'RHONJ' star first hinted at his new relationship in October.

Love is in the air! Joe Giudice introduced fans to his new girlfriend, Daniela Fittipaldi, with a selfie on Instagram two months after hinting that he was seeing someone new.

Us Weekly confirmed the identity of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s new flame on Wednesday, December 23. “They have been together since the summer,” a source told the publication. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Joe, 48, first mentioned that he was seeing someone new during an October appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” he said at the time. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot of things going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me.”

Before his relationship with Fittipaldi, the Bravo star was married to Teresa Giudice for 20 years. The couple — who shares four daughters together — announced their split in December 2019, two months after Joe was deported to his native Italy after a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Joe’s photo came hours after his ex-wife went Instagram official with her new beau, Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas, and called him the “best thing that came out of 2020.” Although both Teresa and Joe have moved on, a source told Us Weekly last month that the pair are dedicated to supporting “each other 100 percent as they each pursue their happiness.”