Comedian John Mulaney Reportedly Enters Rehab for Substance Abuse After 20 Years of Sobriety The comedian is allegedly seeking treatment for cocaine and alcohol addiction.

After nearly 20 years of sobriety, John Mulaney reportedly entered a treatment facility for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

According a report from The New York Post’s Page Six, published on Monday, December 21, a source confirmed the comedian, 38, is seeking treatment at a Pennsylvania rehab center and will participate in a 60-day program.

“John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” the source told the column. “His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

Mulaney spoke out about his past addiction struggles during a September 2019 interview with Esquire. The former Saturday Night Live writer revealed that he first started drinking at 13 “for attention.”

“I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again,” Mulaney said at the time. He also opened up about experimenting with drugs, saying, “I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it.”

He made the decision to give up drugs and alcohol in 2005, at 23 years old, after what he called “a bender.”

“It was just crazy. A weekend that was … there were … I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f–king out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him,'” he recalled, explaining that he never entered a recovery program and just made the decision to quit.

Mulaney was an SNL writer from 2009 until 2012 before stepping in front of the camera for a series of comedy specials filmed for Netflix. He’s since returned to the SNL stage to host four times and currently stars in the animated series Big Mouth. He has not publicly responded to the report.