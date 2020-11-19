Level up! Tana Mongeau has signed with CEO and owner of management and production firm DWE Talent, David Weintraub.

The YouTube star, 22, has racked up over 30 million followers worldwide since she first started uploading videos in 2015. Now, she’s looking to elevate her career in the upcoming year with brand deals, TV opportunities, podcasts and product lines that are already in development. The former Hollywood Hillbillies and Sons of Hollywood star, Weintraub, 42, shared his excitement about working alongside the influencer.

Photo Credit:Courtesy of DWE Talent

“We feel that Tana will be a great asset to the DWE Talent family with her wide range of pop culture exposure and her genuine ability to become a new and different household brand,” the manager said in a statement.

Weintraub is responsible for the careers of some major celebrities including Ray J, Too Short and Princess Love. He also represented stars from franchises such as Bravo’s Housewives, Mob Wives, 90 Day Fiancé, The Hills and Laguna Beach. Throughout his career, the DWE CEO has been regarded as a top tier manager in the nonscripted and urban representation space. He plans to work alongside Mongeau to expand her budding career, which already includes an MTV reality show called No Filter: Tana Mongeau, over 5.6 million Instagram followers, more than 5.4 million YouTube subscribers, a top 5 OnlyFans page and more.

This news about Mongeau’s career comes days after she celebrated becoming a top earner on OnlyFans where she made $3 million in one month.

“OnlyFans is fun,” she wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, November 17, alongside a photo of her accomplishment. “Y’all liked what u saw this month … time to step it up.”